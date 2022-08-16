Armchair travelers rejoice: A local travel writer has penned a new book designed to be your passport to places around the globe you’d never dream of experiencing personally, as long as you can visit by turning the pages.
Writing “Journey by the Book: A Guide to Tales of Travel” has been a journey for retired professor and Northfield resident Daniel Van Tassel. A decade-long journey, that is.
“This book serves as a compass pointing to the magnetic field of travel, a tool enabling the pathfinder — whether tenderfoot or veteran scout — to explore uncharted seas and territories in the kingdom of travel literature,” he explained.
The travel tales extend from imaginary journeys to real ones, including “The Odyssey,” “Gulliver’s Travels,” “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” and more, as recounted by writers like John Steinbeck, Jack Kerouac, Mark Twain, Bill Bryson and others. He said he included exotic adventures recounted by Polo and Newby, epic voyages logged by discoverers Captain Cook, Conrad, Dana, and Heyerdahl, and marathon journeys by Theroux, Naipaul, Davidson, Simon, and Hoffman.
Van Tassel, who received his advanced degrees from the University of Iowa, said he’s been interested in travel since childhood.
“My folks traveled a lot, since my dad was a minister,” he said.
Decades ago, after the Van Tassels were married in Dundas, they flew to Europe to explore the continent in a Citron 2CV and used “Frommer’s Europe” as their guidebook of economic choice.
Van Tassel, a St. Olaf College graduate originally from Barron, Wisconsin, taught literature at Pacific Lutheran University, California State University San Marcos, and Muskingum College, where he served as academic dean and professor of English.
Van Tassel and wife Rhoda, a retired art history professor, moved to Northfield in 2013. Over the years, the two professors crisscrossed the globe, often leading student exchanges with other universities.
A vast sampling of travel narratives
Van Tassel explained the book defined categories of travel literature and discusses the gamut of impulses prompting travel, travel writing, and travel reading.
“If the story used a voyage, pilgrimage, or journey as pivotal for its meaning and structure, it would figure prominently in the array of tales tallied,” he said. “Multifaceted travel accounts, ranging from novels and guidebooks to travelogues and travel-oriented magazines and sketches, are all testaments to what the travel story can do: stoke and satisfy a reader’s wanderlust.”
Van Tassel is also the author of “Back to Barron,” a chronicle of growing up in small-town-and-rural mid-century America. His scholarly publications include articles on Shakespeare, Hardy, Lawrence, and Beckett and numerous book reviews in “modern fiction studies.”
Once a teacher, always a teacher, Van Tassel has taught courses for the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium program, ranging from Humor, Poetry, Thomas Hardy, Chaucer, and Shakespeare to American Nature Writers, particularly Thoreau, Leopold, and Carson.
When he’s not seated in his own favorite armchair with a book on his lap, Van Tassel is biking local trails, a passion he pursues daily on his mountain bike.
Asked if he had advice for those who dream of distant places, as well as those that like to cover foreign terrain without moving a foot, he nodded.
“Find value in the interruptions,” he said. “Those who only want the destination and not the journey of travel are missing a lot. We should try to enjoy every minute as the clock ticks in our lives.”