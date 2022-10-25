Before Kenya became independent, it was a British colony. Penny Hillemann was born into a family of British civil servants in 1959 Nairobi and nowadays she feels wary to share her country of origin with others from east Africa, due to Britain's role in Africa and the color of her skin.
Hillemann gave her perspective during the Paradise Center for the Arts on Monday night, during the third installment of the Faribault Diversity Coalition's monthly speaker series. She shared her family's story, leading up to her settling in Rice County.
Hillemann's father, Barry Dinneen, was born in 1922 in Manchester, England. His family immigrated from Ireland, shortly after the Easter Uprising in 1916.
During World War II he flew planes in the Royal Air Force. Afterward Dinneen returned home, completed his apprenticeship and began applying for overseas jobs.
He became a proofreader and publisher for the British government and was assigned to go to modern-day Tanzania. This is where he met Elizabeth Newark.
Newark was a secretary for the British government when she first laid eyes on Dinneen. Shortly thereafter, in 1957, they got married in Dar Salaam, Tanzania.
When Dinneen was reassigned to work in Nairobi, she joined him, sporting her new name: Betty Dinneen. It was pretty soon after they moved to Nairobi that Hillemann was born and, three years later, her little brother followed.
"I guess I had seen a lot of African babies but I didn't see many white babies," Hillemann said through a laugh. When my brother was born, I expected him to look like the African babies and apparently I was quite startled."
Although her mother mostly cared for the children, she never stopped working. She worked for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and became a published writer who wrote children's books about the African wildlife, several of which are still available on Amazon.
In 1963, four years after Hillemann was born, the Independent Republic of Kenya was formed. The natives of Kenya spent about a decade fighting against their imperial overlords, eventually running Hillemann's family away.
"They really didn't want to leave," Hillemann said. "They loved it. They were so sad to leave, but they didn't want to return to England. They considered Australia, but I remember my dad saying, 'Well, that's just too far from everywhere.'"
They settled on the United States and wound up in San Francisco. Hillemann went to San Francisco International, which she said was a very diverse school, since she lived alongside several other first-generation immigrant families.
"I think that part was a gift to me," she said. "You know, to know and play with kids from all different backgrounds. To meet their families and get to know their cultures."
It wasn't long before the American students would begin showing fascination in her British accent. It made her feel self conscious, so she began developing an American accent. Her mother wasn't a fan of this, which caused Hillemann to begin code switching, or changing her vernacular depending on her audience.
"We were very privileged as immigrants who were white, who were native English speakers, who could kind of blend in, or pass," she said. "Certainly there were some cultural differences to get used to, you know, different holidays and child-rearing expectations. But we knew the language and we didn't stand out, which most immigrants can't say the same. So, we were very privileged in that sense."
In college, she met her first husband and moved to Wisconsin. He got a job at Carleton College, inspiring them to move to Rice County, where Hillemann has been since.
"I continue to have a sense of loyalty and love for Africa," she said. "I haven't had the chance to return ,but maybe someday," she said. "My parents' love for East Africa and its wildlife stays with me. My son, Henry, went to Zimbabwe on a rotary-youth-exchange program and he's traveled in South Africa and Tanzania."
As she grew older, though, she became more aware of the role the British played in Africa. Still to this day, she gets anxious when she wants to discuss her shared roots with another person from Africa.
"I feel discomfort now telling my story," she said. "I didn't realize all the baggage that went with that, that I slowly learned over time. You know, colonialism and imperialism. Because of their colonial system, my parents really had the chance to reimagine their lives. … I kind of carry that privilege with me today because of the choices they were able to make, because of the structure that was in place."