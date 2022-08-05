A 14-year-old Northfield girl has died from injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while bicycling to soccer practice Tuesday.
Melanie Valencia was struck at Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street a little before 6 p.m., Tuesday, according to a news release from the Northfield Police Department. Valencia was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and died on Thursday.
The driver of the car was an 18-year-old Northfield man and he is cooperating, according to police.
The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash reconstruction. The results are not expected for several weeks, according to the Northfield Police Department press release.
A GoFundMe page, which identifies the girl as Melanie Valencia Galicia, has raised over $30,000 in a day.
The page was started by Brent Kivell, who coached the girl in soccer at Northfield Middle School and the Northfield Soccer Association. He said Melanie was biking to a soccer practice.
“Without a doubt Melanie was one of the most talented players I have ever had the pleasure to coach,” Kivell wrote. “But her talent on the field paled in comparison to the person she was off the field. She was kind, courteous, respectful and encouraging. Those were the traits that led her to being named a captain on her summer team earlier this year.”
A CaringBridge page says Melanie was taken off life support Thursday evening after tests showed she had no brain activity.
