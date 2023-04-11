It doesn’t sound appetizing, but HealthFinders Collaborative staff is working to reduce sexually transmitted infection rates in Rice County with a monthly “Pee for Pizza” program.
Teens and young adults can come anytime that the HealthFinders clinics in Faribault and Northfield are open to get tested for two of the locally most common STIs at no cost. Once a month, they can trade their urine sample for a voucher for a free pizza.
The program is in partnership with Rice County Public Health and supported by a state grant.
Pee for Pizza isn’t new, but HealthFinders community health worker Jeny Teletor said they stepped up promotion this month, hoping to get more youths through the doors.
The clinics are inviting youths to drop in Wednesday afternoon, and HealthFinders staff also will be at the Faribault Area Learning Center on Thursday afternoon.
Testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea is available to any teen or young adult in Rice County at no cost and no insurance required.
Parents of juveniles do not need to be present or send permission. According to Teletor, sexual health care does not require parental consent in Minnesota.
The program tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea, because those are the most common STIs among young people in Rice County, Teletor said. The clinics also offer other testing on a sliding-scale fee based on income.
Rice County Public Health provides the Pee for Pizza test kits and does the testing. The county also contacts participants with the results and provides treatment options, Teletor said.
HealthFinders partners as the host sites and buys the vouchers to Godfather’s Pizza as part of its MESA initiative.
With state grant funding, Mejorando la Salud de los Adolescentes (Bettering Health of Adolescents) aims to reduce STI and teen pregnancy rates in Rice County. It concentrates outreach on Latino youths but is open to all young people, said Teletor, who coordinates the program.
MESA's other major initiative is the MESA clubs at secondary schools in Faribault and Northfield. The after-school clubs invite students to discuss safe sex practices, healthy relationships and other youth wellness topics.