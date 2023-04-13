When making your way around the house is a hassle, getting to a doctor’s appointment can feel downright impossible.
That’s where volunteers like Linda Hoescht take the lead. For the past two and a half years, the Le Sueur resident has spent her retirement providing older adults with safe rides to and from medical appointments as a driver for Aging Services for Communities.
Founded in 2004, the Montgomery-based nonprofit agency enlists volunteers across the region to transport people to medical appointments who lack the means or ability to drive themselves. The service is geared toward adults over the age of 55 and people on medical assistance in Le Sueur and Rice counties.
For Hoescht, volunteering has been a way to stay busy after retiring and meet new people while giving back to the community. She chooses to drive almost every day.
“I’ve met some very interesting people from all walks of life and the best thing I can do is just listen to their stories,” said Hoescht. “There’s been a couple people whose primary language is Spanish. I know a few words in Spanish, so they’ve helped me learn a few more words in Spanish as I have helped them learn a few more words in English.”
Wade Young, executive director of Aging Services for Communities, said transportation for physical, mental health and dental appointments can be what makes the difference between a person’s ability to continue living in their own home.
“What we offer is really a rare thing in rural counties because if you are older or disabled, you can’t manage your own home, you can’t drive, how do you get to some of these appointments? How do you get your groceries?” Young said.
The conversations that happen during the ride also can have a big impact for people who are often confined to their homes.
“When a person lives alone, it’s always nice to be able to converse with someone. It gets that person out of their home,” said Hoescht. “Sometimes it gets a person out of their loneliness or their isolation because a lot of people, if they have medical problems, they can fall into a funky, mental health state that says, ‘Oh, why me?’”
But volunteers like Hoescht are becoming harder to find these days. Since the pandemic, Transportation Services Director Tanya Hauer estimated the nonprofit is down around 15-20 volunteers. The greatest shortfalls are being felt in communities including Le Sueur, Le Center and Northfield. Of the approximately 24 volunteer drivers serving Le Sueur and Rice counties, just two reside in Le Sueur and Le Center and Northfield has none.
Hauer said she often has to enlist drivers in Faribault to assist Aging Services’ Northfield clientele, and occasionally has to turn down ride requests in these service areas.
“Between [Northfield] and Le Sueur is where I find I’m turning down drives because we don’t have that coverage,” Hauer said. “We can send drivers from outside the area, but if it gets to the point where if we don’t have the funds to cover those lone miles it doesn’t make much sense for us to be trying to pull from different communities to cover that.”
Home help also needed
Aging Services for Communities’ homemaker services have experienced a similar squeeze in staffing. The nonprofit relies on hired staff to help seniors and people with disabilities with domestic tasks ranging from light housekeeping to meal preparation to running errands. In Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Dakota and Brown counties, homemakers work flexible hours to assist individuals in need of occasional help so they may continue to live independently.
But since the pandemic, Homemaker Services Director Drew Domine said it’s been difficult to keep up with demand, particularly in Northfield. Not only is there a shortage of staff members, but many other providers which offered similar services have closed down.
“With COVID a lot of the companies that were going to Northfield to provide homemaking have shut their doors,” Domine said. “I know at least in the last three days, I’ve taken on 10 more Northfield clients that are just waiting on a list and two more are waiting until we have people to send them over. There are a lot, a lot, of people out there looking for volunteers, but we just don’t have the staff.”
Within the last year, Domine said some clients who were on the homemaker waiting list no longer had enough support to continue living independently and moved out of their homes.
“For some of these people in the last year, if we can’t find them and no one else it’s the difference between staying in their home for another two years or having to go to an assisted living or a nursing home,” said Domine.
In response, the organization has been focusing efforts on volunteer and staff recruitment in the Le Sueur, Le Center, Montgomery, New Prague, Northfield and Faribault areas. Volunteer drivers can work flexible schedules, even as little as one or two days a week, and get paid mileage reimbursement.