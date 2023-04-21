eid al-fitr 7.jpg

Faribault Muslim men and boys gather in the Faribault High School gymnasium to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. (Photo courtesy of Salem Ali)
Faribault Muslims gather for a prayer Friday morning in the Faribault High School gymnasium. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Many Muslim students spend the Monday after Eid al-Fitr playing catchup. This year, that's not the case for Faribault Public Schools' students.


Faribault Muslims listen to Abdifatah Ahmed, director of the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, as one little boy looks behind them. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Nasri Abdirisaq, 6, and Amira Mukhtar, 6, show off their henna tattoos at the Faribault High School gymnasium on Friday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Mohamed Ali, 22, smiles with Mascud Ahmed, 1, who holds a lollipop. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
High schoolers and recent graduates gather around Bashir Omar, Faribault Public Schools family and community engagement specialist, wearing a grey blazer. Pictured, Kalid Nur, 21, Abdi Aziz, 18, Wahid Abdi, 19, Ayanle Ibrahim, 16, Ahmed Oyow, 19, Mohamed Abdi, 18, Suhayb Dagane, 19, among others. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

