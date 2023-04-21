High schoolers and recent graduates gather around Bashir Omar, Faribault Public Schools family and community engagement specialist, wearing a grey blazer. Pictured, Kalid Nur, 21, Abdi Aziz, 18, Wahid Abdi, 19, Ayanle Ibrahim, 16, Ahmed Oyow, 19, Mohamed Abdi, 18, Suhayb Dagane, 19, among others. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Many Muslim students spend the Monday after Eid al-Fitr playing catchup. This year, that's not the case for Faribault Public Schools' students.
Eid al-Fitr is the celebration that follows the holy month of Ramadan, the monthlong daytime fast during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is believed to be when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Faribault Muslims gathered at Faribault High School Friday morning to celebrate, before heading to the Mall of America for more festivities.
Abdifatah Ahmed, director of the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, estimated that more than 2,000 people gathered at FHS.
"We have two holidays of the year," he said. "This is one of them. After fasting for Ramadan we have a holiday. After we finish the pilgrimage, we also have a holiday."
This is the first year that the Faribault Public School District had the day off for Eid. It's among a handful of school districts around Minnesota that now take the day off. According to Becky Dernbach, an education reporter for the Sahan Journal, there are an increasing number of schools giving everyone the day off, but it's "far from universal."
"Maybe in the future, they (other school districts) will follow each other," Ahmed said.
Since the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, Eid can be at different times of year and even varies for different parts of the globe. Sometimes that means Eid falls on finals weeks for some students.
"I don't have to worry about homework," Abdi Aziz, 18, said. "We used to have tests and exams on Eid day, but now we don't since there's no school. So, we don't have to stress, and Eid can be a holiday for us. We can just celebrate it, which is really nice."
Mohamed Ali, 22, didn't get that chance when he was in school.
"There's a big Somali community in Faribault," he said. "And basically, they were just missing the school day. Whatever activity was going on, we just missed it and had to make it up."
Now that school is out, the gathering can take place in the high school's gym. It used to be held outdoors at the Faribault Soccer Complex.
"So, thanks to Faribault High School for allowing us, because it's cold outside right now," Ali said. "Thanks to the police of Faribault for keeping us safe and making us part of the community. We're really happy about that."