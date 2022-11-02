Laura Sterling.JPG

Faribault resident Laura Sterling is the manager of the Eclectic Alliance. She expressed her enthusiasm for the grand-opening celebration on Saturday. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Small Tables.JPG

Products from prospective vendors are put on some smaller tables and shelves near the front of Eclectic Alliance. This way vendors have the chance to "test the waters" prior to renting out a whole booth. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

When Eclectic Alliance opened in August, it already had 36 vendors, but its founder wasn't sure how business would turn out to be. In three months the  number of vendors has grown to 46.


New booth setup.JPG

The newest booth at Eclectic Alliance was set up on Saturday. The woodwork was done entirely by hand and built on site. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Bob Mueller Woodcraft.JPG

Bob Mueller Woodcraft started selling a few items from a small table, near the entrance of Eclectic Alliance. Within a month he already was ready to move to a bigger spot. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Folsted Art Studio.JPG

Sara Folsted upped the ante with her new space in Eclectic Alliance, where she'll also teach art lessons. Other artists in Eclectic Alliance are teaming up with her to use the spot as well. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

