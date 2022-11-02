When Eclectic Alliance opened in August, it already had 36 vendors, but its founder wasn't sure how business would turn out to be. In three months the number of vendors has grown to 46.
Wednesday marked the three-month anniversary since the community market opened. A bit belated "grand-opening celebration" is planned this Saturday.
After some time getting settled in and learning the ropes, manager Laura Sterling said business is "getting better each month."
"It took two months to get settled," Sterling said. "It was a lot of learning the register, everybody getting into place, learning what sells and what doesn't. We all just had to adjust and learn what people wanted."
For example, Sterling said that for the first few months furniture wasn't selling well, which is why one vendor ended up turning in their one-month notice that they were leaving. During that month though, they ended up selling a few thousand dollars worth of furniture.
"I would certainly work with them again in the future if they wanted," Sterling said. "I mean, I get it, right? They had COVID for the first few weeks, so they were already behind. Then, furniture just wasn't selling. It was a learning process and they're probably kicking themselves after their last month went so well. But, yeah, I have no problem with them or anything like that."
The only other vendor to leave wasn't by choice. That vendor, "didn't meet the expectations of the store," according to Sterling.
However, departing vendors are in the minority.
"That's not the typical situation," she said. "I mean, my thoughts on the situation is like, if you only have to get rid of one out of 36, then that's pretty good."
Some vendors have done so well they have moved into bigger spaces. Bob Mueller reached out to Sterling about setting up a small amount of his homemade woodwork, just to test the waters.
Within a short time, he's moved to a full setup and has been happy with business. Within just a few hours of opening on Wednesday, he'd already sold a few of his custom bowls.
"I had a little shop out in the country where I sold some of my stuff," Mueller said. "Only problem was, being out in the country, I wasn't getting a lot of traffic. So, I wanted to go somewhere that I could get more people and it's worked out well so far. I was just in (Eclectic Alliance) this morning and saw a few people looking at my setup there."
Another popular vendor that recently upgraded her booth is Sara Folsted. Originally she had a corner spot where she sold some artwork and clothing. In her new spot she sells art supplies and teaches art lessons. She's also partnering up with other vendors who want to use her spot for the same reason.
One of the driving forces of her section is Fusion Paint, a paint company that limits the stores at which it sells. Before Fusion Paint was being sold at Eclectic Alliance, buyers would have to drive to Waseca to buy it.
Customers from Northfield, Kenyon, Janesville and even Minneapolis come in sometimes and can be caught off guard when they walk in, according to Sterling. They come in expecting a stereotypical flea market, but are surprised by how clean it is and that it doesn't smell bad, she said with a laugh.