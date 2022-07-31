The bouncy castle was a major attraction at a Night to Unite celebration last hear at Jefferson Elementary School. An array of events and activities are available at several locations in and around Faribault on Tuesday. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Like previous years, Tuesday evening will include many opportunities for community-centered fun.
The first Tuesday of August is Night to Unite, meant to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie.
In Faribault, public parties will again compliment neighborhood parties this year.
One public party, co-hosted by the Buckham Memorial Library, Faribault Park and Rec, Buckham West and the Faribault Chamber of Commerce, takes place at the Buckham Center.
From 5-6 p.m. attendees can listen to musical entertainment provided by Eclipse, a duo consisting of Martha Brown on keyboards and Kathy Wickwire on drums and vocals.
The event also features free food, including hot dogs, freeze pops and sambusas.
The K-9 unit from the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault will give a demonstration at 6 p.m., with more live music to follow until 7 p.m. Public safety vehicles and elected officials will also be present.
Young attendees will have the opportunity to participate in activities like jumping in a bounce house, testing out their hula hoop skills, drawing a piece of art on the sidewalk and playing in the gaga pit.
Over at the Faribault Middle School parking lot, organizers with Faribault Public Schools are planning another event from 5:30-7 p.m.
Community partners will have information tables and havve activities and treats.
Morristown residents are encouraged to head to the Morristown American Legion pavilion from 6-7:30 p.m. for an evening of outdoor fun.
The parties are meant to promote police-community partnership, neighborhood camaraderie and enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
A program of the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, Night to Unite is designed to:
• “Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness
• Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts
• Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships, and
• Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.”
