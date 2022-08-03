Andy Wendt of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources explains the biological function of the fur and skeletons of several animals native to Minnesota. Listening are Meghan Miller, sons, Tegan, 12, and Finn, 6, and daughter, Aisley, 10. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Rashad Sharif, 5, Safwaan Sharif, 3, Riyan Sharif, 10, Freddy the Falcon, 2, Raqiya Sharif, 7, and Ruweyda Sharif, 8, say cheese for the camera at the Night to Unite event at Faribault Middle School. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Eclipse, a Minnesota-based duo of Martha Brown and Kathy Wickwire, performed for the growing audience at the Night to Unite event outside of Buckham Center Tuesday evening. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A staff member from the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo reaches out to the boa constrictor with one hand while he holds a juvenile alligator with the other. In addition to these two cold-blooded creatures, a bearded dragon perches on his shoulder, staying against his neck for warmth. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Morristown's Night to Unite had less bells and whistles, but drew a crowd nonetheless. Volunteers from the local fire department fired up the grill to provide visitors with free hot dogs, baked beans and other backyard-barbecue staples. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Stacy Chmelik prepares hot-dog buns alongside Melissa Boese at Morristown's Night to Unite. Across the table, Bob Gehrke squirts ketchup onto his dogs, while Jonathan Gehrke awaits his plate. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Rice County Sheriff's Department hosted a K-9 demonstration at the Wells Township Night to Unite event. From left, K-9 Riggs, Deputy Kevin Krueger, Sgt. Paul LaRoche, deputies Matt Slinger, Jason Shuda, Bailey Reichert and Sheriff Jesse Thomas. (Photo courtesy of Dave Lenway)
Outside of the Buckham Community Center, dozens of folks gathered around a table to see a nearly 6-foot boa constrictor as it slithered around the torso of a staff member from the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo.
The demonstration was a small part of Tuesday evening's Night to Unite festivities in Faribault. The event is held in communities across the country aiming to promote police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie.
Other tables at Buckham Center's event included the Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Natural Resources and other private and governmental groups.
Free food selections ranged from the all-American hot dogs provided by the Faribault Chamber of Commerce to sambusas — a Somali pastry filled with beef and spices that was provided by Madina Cuisine and Market and paid for by the Faribault Diversity Coalition.
"Everything here is free," said chamber staff member Kelly Nygaard. "It's all about bringing the community together."
Next to the Chamber's table was the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo's table, where multiple animals, including the boa, were on display for children and adults alike. One staff member showing off the animals held a young alligator with electrical tape around its mouth.
One more table down the line was Andy Wendt of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. His table had many furs and some skulls of various animals native to Minnesota.
During his demonstration, he explained that the location of an animal's eyes depend on whether they are a predator or prey. Animals of prey have eyes on the sides of their heads, allowing them to see all around them without turning their head.
About an hour after the event started at Buckham Center, another location for the Night to Unite events began at the Faribault Middle School. Originally, the event was going to be held in the parking lot but was moved inside because of the heat.
Before heading into the school, those who stopped by had the chance to stop at the Kona Ice truck for a free cup of shaved ice covered in a flavor of their choosing.
Alongside the various tables giving away free food, toys and school supplies, a falcon named Freddy stood at the doorway and offered kids high-fives as they came in. Freddy the Falcon is the Faribault Public Schools mascot.
Morristown residents also came together to celebrate Night to Unite in the parking lot of American Legion Post 149 in the center of town.
The soft orange beams of the sunset squeezed their way under the tin shade that sheltered the eating area as locals filled their plates with the hot dogs grilled by the Morristown Fire Department.
The overarching theme between each of the events was community involvement and togetherness. In other words, the events were about uniting the community and bridging the gap between residents and those who serve them.
