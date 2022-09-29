The three elementary schools in the Faribault School District are beginning an academic support program designed to provide individualized learning assistance on a daily basis.
Staring in October, elementary students will have “What I Need” or “WIN Time,” for 30 minutes each day.
According to Corcoran, the WIN Time program will allow teachers and the schools to effectively focus on the needs of their students and help them meet their academic goals.
“WIN time is an opportunity for all students to have targeted instruction to specific reading needs,” said Tracy Corcoran, Faribault Public Schools director of teaching and learning. “Students need both high-quality grade-level instruction and instruction that targets their specific needs. With a wide range of needs in each classroom, WIN time allows us to efficiently group students across classrooms to work with other students working on the same goals.
“This allows teachers to really tailor instruction to those needs. It also allows teachers to be more flexible in how they support and differentiate in their regular classroom instruction.”
This year they are focusing on reading.
“During this implementation year we believe we need to focus in one area before we introduce new variables, Corcoran said. “We know how crucial reading is for success in all content areas, which is why we decided to start with this focus area. Students will be working on reading skills such as phonemic awareness, phonics/decoding, fluency, or vocabulary/comprehension including extensions beyond grade level depth as needed.”
The WIN Time program will utilize the talents of the three reading specialists who are assigned to each building. These three specialists will travel to each grade level at selected times to help coordinate the WIN Time programs.
“These three teachers, plus all classroom teachers, will be facilitating a group that targets specific needs. Special service teachers are also collaborating with this team to ensure students have access to these targeted reading interventions as well as any language or special services they need,” Corcoran said.
Since it is a new this year, the WIN Time program is evolving and being shaped to meet the needs of the students and instructors.
“Each building looks different as far as how they are designed, so teachers can decide which spaces work best for the plan they put in place,” Corcoran said. “The group size of students may vary greatly depending on the needs of the students. Some teachers might work with a group of six students while another might have a full classroom. It depends on the type of plan and how much specialized attention is required. Teachers will meet monthly to talk about students’ progress and if any students may be ready to focus on a new skill.”
District staff hope to watch the WIN Time program evolve to meet academic needs as the program grows.
“We are still building relationships and routines in our classrooms and gathering baseline information about students’ reading abilities. When our fall testing window is complete, the teaching staff at all three elementary schools will be gathering together to analyze their data to create WIN groups that will be targeting a specific need for that group of students,” Corcoran said.