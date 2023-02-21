Kelly Lake is the healthiest lake in Rice County, according to a new state interactive online data tool.

Kelly Lake

Kelly Lake, seen from its public access, received the highest health score in the county on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ new Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)


Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments