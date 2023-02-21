...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as
widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm
clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as
widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm
clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Kelly Lake, seen from its public access, received the highest health score in the county on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ new Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)
Kelly Lake is the healthiest lake in Rice County, according to a new state interactive online data tool.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently released the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. The online map compiles data about many of the state’s lakes and gives each lake an overall rating.
“WHAF for Lakes will benefit anyone who wants to know more about a particular lake’s water quality and the health of the aquatic habitat and community in that lake. It will also help guide decisions about lake protection and restoration,” DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Katie Smith said in a press release.
Not all of the state’s lakes are assessed and on the map, including some small lakes in eastern Rice County. It does have over 2,900 lakes and more will be added each year.
The lake health rating system is based on two components: water quality and hydrology. Water quality includes clarity and phosphorus level. The hydrology score is more complex and looks at conditions in and around the lake that “influence water movement, risks to water quality, and habitat conditions for aquatic species.”
Kelly Lake, which is a small lake near Shieldsville, earned the highest overall score of 65 (out of 100) out of all the lakes evaluated in Rice County. Three county lakes tied for second with a score of 55: Dudley, Mud and Sprague.
Cody Lake received the lowest local score at 20. Located on the county’s western edge northeast of Montgomery, it is part of the Lower Minnesota River Watershed. Most of Rice County is part of the Cannon River Watershed.
Users of the DNR tool can compare lakes by county or watershed. The Cannon River Watershed has a mean lake health score of 41.
Some lakes also have ratings of the fish, bird, amphibian and aquatic plant populations within a lake, although the data may be difficult for an average reader to understand.
The new map also includes other information about each lake, including its size in acres, depth at its deepest point, miles of shoreline and location of any public boat launches.
The map also notes lakes that have been listed on the federally-mandated “impaired waters list” and provides the reason for the impairment, such as excess nutrients and mercury in the fish in Cedar and Cannon lakes.