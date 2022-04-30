A new retail experience is coming to the Faribo West Mall this summer in an area that formerly housed the Salvation Army Store.
Under the leadership of Laura Sterling, the new venture is slated to open on Aug. 2 and it will turn the vacant space into an innovative area that will host 39 vendors selling a wide range of products.
Sterling owns the Blue Ox Boutique and serves as the Faribo West Mall manager.
“I am renting it to 39 little businesses, plus I could go bigger since I have 3,000 square feet in the back that isn’t rented out, but everything up front has been rented out,” Sterling said.
The venue will feature a wide range of products from antiques to clothes and crafts. The eclectic nature of the products being offered was a feature that Sterling insisted upon as she began the process of creating her business plan.
“Everything is eclectic,” Sterling said. “There is no more than any two things that are copied in the store. Everybody had to sign a contract saying that they would stay in their own lane. So I have a guy that does antiques, I have somebody that does resins, somebody that does shirts, somebody has clothes, it’s all over and all eclectic.”
At present, the space is a virtual blank canvas. It has been empty since the departure of the Salvation Army Story in 2020.
Blue painter’s tape on the floor indicates the outline of the future merchandise booths. Those booth sizes range from 1,300 square feet for an antique dealer to 15 dealers who have opted for 100 square-foot booths, and a variety of booth sizes in between.
Sterling said the response from potential vendors was strong. She was able to get tenants for the 39 spaces in the front of the building within six weeks. The current lease on the empty storefront will end in June, and Sterling will take over the facility on July 1.
She plans to spend the month of July updating the space with new paint, adding in electric outlets and putting in a point of sale system.
Sterling will also allow the new vendors to come in to create, design and decorate each of their booth locations. Some of the vendors will use display cases or furniture to create booth boundaries, while Sterling is also looking into have dividers installed to frame out each spot.
Along with providing area shoppers with a new and unique retail outlet in the mall, Sterling looks for this to be a small business incubator for the community.
“What I am trying to do is to make it so that small businesses have an opportunity to get started and see where it takes them,” Sterling said. “I’ve started out a couple of different businesses and I know how scary it is. And it is always one of those things where people will want to get you in long-term contracts and it is a scary thought to get into something long term when you don’t know if your stuff is going to sell.”
In addition, the vendors do not have to deal with some of the usual start-up costs.
“These guys have an opportunity to come in and they don’t have to worry about internet, utilities fees, everything is all included in what they are paying for rent,” Sterling said.
Some of the vendors will be running their own booths and be present to handle product sales. Vendors will also be able to opt to pay a commission rate and have someone from the venue’s staff handle sales.
Sterling plans to move her Blue Ox Boutique, which specializes in soaps, bath balms and clothes, out of its current mall location and into the new space. She is also looking to possibly add a food and/or coffee component to the space in the future.
The new venture will add another much desired retail component to the mall. At present, the mall has a 100% occupancy rate, but much of the space is occupied by non-retail tenants including a school, day care center, barber shop, nail salon, hair salon, vision center and restaurants.
“One of the things that people wanted was more retail in the mall but we are turning businesses every few weeks because we don’t have space,” Sterling said.
Sterling believes her new business concept will help meet some of that demand for more shopping opportunities in the mall.
“This will be the perfect thing for people to come into one location and shop 39 little eclectic stores at one time in one location,” Sterling said. “There are so many perks for doing this. Not only is it going to be good for Faribault but I also have vendors from other towns too and they will be bringing in people from their towns. Every time you have someone come to town, it helps every business in town.”
At present, Sterling is getting the paperwork completed for her new enterprise’s official name. In the meantime, she believes the mall’s location will help with the potential for success.
“We are right off of I-35 and we have the perfect spot,” Sterling said. “The word is starting to get out and people are already posting that they are excited to come shopping here. We haven’t even opened yet and they are anticipating it, so that’s good.”
A longtime resident of the area, Sterling grew up in Cannon City and is a graduate of Northfield High School. She was in the Air Force from 1984-88 and moved to Faribault with her husband Todd Sterling after they both got out of the Air Force. They have four children.
Her resume before joining the staff at the mall and running the Blue Ox Boutique included owning a store and running a day care for 19 years.
As she looks to the future of her new venture, Sterling hopes it will not only serve as a shopping destination for the public but also provide her tenants with a springboard for success.
“The vendors are very excited and I am very excited,” Sterling said. “It always has been part of my job here at the mall to provide people with that opportunity to grow and succeed. You never know, these people here might see that they are doing good enough with their business that they could go have a store downtown. It’s just giving those people that chance and let the small guys start winning for a while.”