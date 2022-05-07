For families and caretakers of people with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities, it can be overwhelming navigating regional and state resources.
To help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families find the help they need at nearly every stage of life, one long-standing disabilities service provider developed a new service.
Coined as the Family Navigator Services, Laura Baker Services Association continues to promote and educate others about the new program rolled out last fall.
Laura Baker’s Director of Business Development JR Larson said the program is like a personal guide for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their families.
“In a time that’s very confusing, having that support who understands what it’s like to go through it is a step in the right direction,” Larson said.
Larson said he can relate to what family members are going through. He has a son on the autism spectrum.
“It’s about trying to reach that goal of the best life they can have,” Larson said.
Laura Baker Services Association is now in its 125th year of operation. Larson said the Northfield-based organization continues to look for new ways to be relevant in the community.
The new service was developed after requests and inquiries from families looking for help and support came in over the years. Larson said the main concern heard was from people not knowing what to do to help their family members.
“As times changed, we realized there was a real need,” Larson said.
A family support group at Laura Baker also helped form some things the service would offer, as worries grew during the pandemic and now with inflation taking its toll.
Sam Gershman leads the Family Navigator Services program. He has experience working with at-risk children through AmeriCorps and was a youth mentor at his former church.
While support can be received in many different places, Larson said the Family Navigator Service program stands out because there is a real person available to help. Though online resources can be a helpful reference, Larson said the personal connections developed with in-person conversations are vital.
“All of the information in the world is there, but people can become discouraged and frustrated in figuring it out themselves,” Larson said. “We are trying to offer that guide.”
So far, Larson admitted not many families have expressed interest in the new program. So staff are working to make more people aware it is available.
“We’ve never had to market a service before, so we’re starting at ground zero,” Larson said.
Staff have received positive responses from those who have already been through the navigating services process, according to Larson. Many staff have said they wished the service was offered when they were going through the same situations.
There is peace of mind, Larson said, knowing someone is on their side helping. He stressed the importance of seeking help right away.
“You can keep going on your own, but it will take you a lot longer to probably get benefits,” Larson said. “Time is money. If you don’t get benefits for six months, that’s six months of service support you could’ve had. Waiting is not the answer unless you’re comfortable doing it on your own.”
With the way the models are set up, Laura Baker Services Association Executive Director Sandi Gerdes said those interested can sign up for a subscription. Subscriptions can be set up for just three months, or one year, and participants have access to a navigator as part of that subscription.
“This resource is available at the customer’s demand in terms of asking questions, finding things they would like support with,” Gerdes said.
Gerdes, too, reminds others that it’s OK to ask for help. While people are certainly allowed to make their own decisions, Gerdes said Laura Baker was just looking for something to take off part of the heavy load.