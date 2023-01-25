Former Waseca police officer Arik Matson pins a badge on new Faribault police officer Allison Schak as Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin and city councilors and staff look on Tuesday at Faribault City Hall. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
A new Faribault police officer and a newly promoted sergeant were introduced at Tuesday's City Council meeting with a special guest.
Allison Schak started training in August after graduating from Bemidji State University. She became a patrol officer Dec. 24.
"Ali is already contributing. She gets along great with her fellow officers," said Police Chief John Sherwin.
The chief, who has been in the post for less than a year, noted that Schak is the first officer he has hired.
Next winter, Sherwin said he is putting Schak in charge of the Department's participation in a local holiday adopt a family program. Schak has experience with holiday giving. She started the Santa n’ Smiles program at Faribault Middle School.
Schak invited a well-known former police officer to be a part of her formal introduction Tuesday. Retired Waseca officer Arik Matson, who was shot in the line of duty, ceremoniously pinned on her badge in front of a packed council chambers.
Fellow Police Department members and family and friends were also there to celebrate John Gramling's promotion to sergeant.
Gramling has been a member of the Faribault department since 2014. He has been a school resource officer, field training officer and use of force instructor.
"He can be counted on to do pretty much any assignment," Sherwin said. "When I was looking for officers to focus on homeless issues he stepped right up."
There were five candidates who went through a "highly competitive" application process that included an anonymous essay and multiple interviews that included with panels of citizens and officers from other law enforcement agencies, the chief said.