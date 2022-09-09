Nicole Musolf is excited to be back to her roots.
She is the new executive director of the Nerstrand Elementary School, a public charter school open to K-5 students across the region. She replaces Maggie Kiley, who retired after over three decades as an educator.
Musolf transferred from Rochester Beacon Academy, where she worked with middle- and high-school students.
She began her teaching career working with elementary students. She said working with the younger kids can give a better chance to change a kid’s direction in life.
“I feel that at (the middle- and high-school) stage, your options for prevention are gone,” she said. “You’re at the reaction stage, you know? Elementary is when you can start identifying kids that are maybe at risk and you can start helping with interventions.”
Musolf will lead the community-oriented and self-described progressive school through several charitable projects and field trips planned for the school year.
A charter school is different from a traditional public school in a number of ways, including how it accepts students and how it is funded. What’s most appealing to Musolf is the philosophy that guides their curriculum.
“Oftentimes, charter schools are rooted in a philosophy,” she said. “Here, we’re rooted in community service and hands-on experiences … So, they’re doing things, with a purpose, that’s tied to academics.”
Hands on
Among the annual events at the elementary school is Prairie Appreciation Day. During the autumn trip to Caron County Park, students are assigned partners from other grade levels and complete a worksheet together about various fauna and flora they may encounter.
But worksheets can get monotonous, especially for elementary-age children. That’s why they become engaged with something specific that has a tangible effect on the world around them.
For example, during this year’s Prairie Appreciation Day, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is providing the children with wildflowers to plant in the prairie. This way, years down the road, they can return to the prairie and hopefully see a field of those same wildflowers.
Community-centric
In addition to the environmental education trips, the school prides itself in its community partnerships. The children get involved with their community by making food for the Simpson Homeless Shelter and picking up litter in the community, while wearing the free mittens and hats from the Nerstrand Women’s Club.
There are also four community lunch days when parents, grandparents and other community members can come speak and eat with the students.
“We want the kids to be good citizens, good people,” Musolf said. “We have to teach them academics, but we also want them to be good people who take pride in their community, who take pride in helping their neighbors, who can join the world successfully. That starts with understanding how you fit into the world.”
The elementary school’s 22-year-old claim to fame is the International Peace Garden that sits out front. A committee of older students take care of the garden and, during integrated homeroom classes, teach the younger students the stories behind each section.
The garden features multiple sculptures and lawn ornaments that honor and encourage peaceful resolutions to international conflicts, while also honoring educators and others in the community who’ve made positive impacts on the lives of those in the school.
“It’s a nice social-studies tie too,” said Musolf. “(It also helps with) their public speaking skills, because all the kids who are a member of the Peace Garden committee have to go back and are responsible for teaching the next year about it. It’s a great way to be hands on.”
Just as the children at Nerstrand will plant the seeds of wildflowers, Musolf hopes the progressive curriculum will plant seeds for each child to grow into a more well-rounded member of the community.
“They have a sense of responsibility and a sense of connection,” she said. “I think when you make a connection to something, you’re more inclined to take care of it. I don’t know that you always make that connection when you’re just reading from a textbook.”