Musolf at the Peace Garden.JPG

Nicole Musolf stands in the International Peace Garden at Nerstrand Elementary School. She recently kicked off her first year as the charter school’s executive director. “Your school should be the hub of your community,” she said. (Colton Kemp)/southernminn.com)

Nicole Musolf is excited to be back to her roots.

Chinese Peace Tower.JPG

A tower, inspired by Chinese architecture stands at the center of the Peace Garden. Behind the tower, a wall of stones represents the Great Wall of China. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments