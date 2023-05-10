After the Northfield Arts Guild Theater staff shifted around the dates and the titles of its musicals and “Mom! The Musical” became the May production, first-time director Alissa Jorgensen stepped in at the last minute.
“I read the script and I was hooked,” said Jorgensen. “I knew I needed to do this.”
The musical is a comedy mixed with drama about motherhood’s twists, turns, ups and downs told through an expansive range of stories, from young moms to old moms, whose tales are as often as sad as they are humorous.
“It’s relatable on so many levels,” Jorgensen said. “It’s a very modern show that is not stuck in a time frame or in one generation. There are a lot of big themes that are likely to stir up family conversations.”
When only a small number of actors auditioned for the four all-female roles, Jorgensen said she was relieved when all the cast members proved they were solid vocalists and actors. The cast includes Taylor Wesseln as Junior Mom who lives in Faribault; Heather Burke as Middle Mom 1 who lives in Owatonna; Laurie Page as Middle Mom 2 from Faribault; and Rebecca Somers as Senior Mom from Owatonna.
Three of the four moms in the production — except for Wesseln, a 2022 St. Olaf College graduate — are making their first appearance on the the Guild stage.
Wesseln, who has a double role as musical director and Junior Mom, said she was a “little nervous at first” because it had been a couple of years since she’d taken on a similar role.
“However, working with this particular cast was everything I could have hoped for. I’m so proud of the work they’ve accomplished: how they took on a score that is relatively unknown and completely made it their own,” she said.
With her credentials and experience in music, Wesseln said she finds herself in a comfortable position directing a musical that features 16 songs.
“I hope to continue with more projects at The Guild in this aspect, but my love for being on stage is almost equal. I think you’ll see me both behind the scenes and on stage in the future.”
Asked what she likes best about the production, Wesseln said she holds the music close to her heart. “I love the songs and their creative storytelling. The variety of genres covered in the show (pop, rock, blues, and even old-school musical theater) really emphasizes that motherhood is not a one-note experience,” she said. “Every mother’s ups and downs are different and sometimes can’t be wrapped up in this nice presentational medium of musical theater. But this show explores the messiness and beauty of being a mom through its music. It’s simply powerful.”
Five years ago, Jorgensen helped with lighting “Grease” at the Guild, a project her family embraced since husband Joe was the director. Now, it is her turn as director, a role she said “has been a blast.”
Despite a super busy schedule as the assistant director of Buntrock Commons at St. Olaf College, and the mother of three children, Jorgensen said she’s proud of what her female cast has created in a short amount of time.
“We started rehearsals at the end of March, so the we had a quick window,” she said. “But everyone’s been super collaborative. I’m so lucky to get to work with these amazing women.”