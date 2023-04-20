Faribault Masonic Lodge No. 9 gets a new leader annually. This year’s leader of the Faribault Freemasons, Worshipful Master James Harris, is interested in connecting with the community.
One of the ways the Masons are working on the new initiative is by volunteering twice a month at the Community Cafe, which serves free dine-in or to-go dinner every Tuesday to anyone who visits. The cafe is located inside the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour.
“I’m a member at the Cathedral here,” said Faribault Masonic Lodge Senior Warden Jonathan Wood. “So, I see the emails about the cafe and the need for volunteers. James Harris, our current worshipful master, said to find a way for us to be more connected to the community. So, this, for me, was kind of a no-brainer.”
Although they’re only requiring their members to help out on the third and fifth Tuesdays, Wood said “on any given Tuesday, we have half a dozen members down here serving, doing dishes, bussing tables.”
The new service was made possible in part by the Mason’s recent move. After they “downgraded” to a building almost a quarter the size of their old one, they suddenly weren’t worrying as much about maintaining such a big building, Wood said.
“That distracted us from what Masonry is supposed to be about and serving the community,” he said.
In their current building is located next to the Faribault Elks Lodge No. 1166’s new building, in what Wood now calls “Lodge Row.” The Masons only use one floor, renting out the bottom to Cassie Olson for her store, Mystic Vibrations, and the top floor to a residential tenant.
The Masons already help out at the BMX track in Faribault, but Wood said they have some other ideas on how to help out around the community. For example, they are looking to help with the Rice County Fair, Faribault’s Heritage Days or volunteering at Buckham West.
“It might be as simplistic as just donating some financing,” Wood said. “But as a Lodge, we’re a little bit more interested in, like, boots on the ground and, like, being in front of our neighbors, being in front of our friends and family. So, it’s great to write a check and make donations. But for us, it’s a little bit more meaningful to be out there.”
Wood explained that some people’s view of the Freemasons can be skewed by the media, especially movies.
“You can talk about like ‘National Treasure’ and all that other stuff, like secret society” he said. “You know, yeah, we have our secrets and we have our initiations and we bring brothers through different degrees. But fundamentally, what it equates to is this type of service: getting out there, making friends, seeing folks that you might not otherwise.”
Harris added: “One of the foundations of Masonry is to give back. So, this came up and it was a great place for us to fit in. We don’t have a lot of numbers to do big things on our own, but we could definitely fit in and help other things that are already going in the community.”