The often windy conditions walking into Divine Mercy Catholic Church and School’s church campus inspired a new community event: a kite festival.
“It’s an unlimited wind vortex,” said Laura O’Connor about the church’s location on the southern edge of Faribault, surrounded by fields.
O’Connor, who is marketing chair for the United For Our Future Project, and others were brainstorming event ideas to engage the broader community in the progress of their future educational center. After some traditional ideas, such as a picnic or a barbecue, they had the idea to embrace the wind with a community kite festival.
All community members are invited to the new event on Saturday, May 6.
“We thought it would be fun to see hundreds of kites in the sky — a fun way to engage the community,” O’Connor said.
In addition to kite flying, the festival will include food vendors, music, a coloring contest and family friendly activities.
It is free to attend, though donations will be accepted.
Attendees can bring their own kite or they can support the educational center by pre-ordering a kite online. Orders are being accepted through Wednesday. The kites have some unusual shapes, including a fighter jet, octopus and pegasus. They range in price from $15 to $25 and $5 of that goes to the new educational center.
Over $7.6 million has been raised for the $15 million project.
“We still have quite a ways to go,” O’Connor said.
The approximately 40,000-square-foot expansion on the church campus will be the new home of Divine Mercy Catholic School and will also host parish classes and events. Site preparation got underway earlier this month and construction is expected to be completed by fall 2024.
Displays will be inside the church for festival-goers who’d like to learn more about the project.
Outside O’Connor said attendees will find a dedicated kite-flying zone, complete with a runway for flyers to dash down to get their kites into the air.
Elsewhere there will be food for sale from Temple Concessions, Chencho’s Antojitos and Kona Ice, and family activities such as chalk drawing.
The Celtic Tunesters, a local instrumental group playing Irish and Celtic music, also are scheduled to perform (as long as it doesn’t get so windy that their sheet music blows away).
The organizers aren’t worried if there will be enough wind to get kites into the air. They haven’t decided yet what they’ll do if a rainstorm is forecasted to come to the always windy site on May 6. They might postpone it to the following Saturday, O’Connor said.
Along with ordering a kite, families also can prepare for the festival by getting out their crayons or markers. Entries into a kite-themed coloring contest will be displayed in the church window and will be eligible for prizes. Coloring sheets can be downloaded with this story at faribault.com and will be available soon at Good Day Coffee.