“They’re like you and I," said Rice County Jail programmer Bruce Lindner. They just want to do things while they’re biding their time, you know, waiting to get out.”
Lindner’s job consists mainly of spending time with detainees in the Rice County jail. He organizes anything from bingo tournaments to computer classes.
“It gets them out of the cell,” he said. “It gets them into another room, gets them to talk about any issues they might have with alcohol or drugs and kind of resolve their problems that way. The best thing that can happen is that they’ll get released from us, they’ll get to the outside and they’ll utilize what they learned on the inside and not come back.”
Rice County hired Lindner five years ago, after the Minnesota Department of Corrections made numerous recommendations to increase detainee's access to educational, vocational and recreational programs.
Lindner worked in the education department at the Federal Correctional Institution, Waseca for 21 years. He reached mandatory retirement age within the federal system but wasn’t ready to stop doing what he enjoyed. When he heard that Rice County needed a jail programmer, he knew it was a perfect fit.
More space
While Rice County has programs for jail detainees, the lack of space at the current jail significantly hinders the ability to hold classes and remain socially distanced. Detainees also have a hard time getting in any decent exercise, since the recreation space is about as big as a quarter of a high-school gym.
“We just need room,” Lindner said. “We need space to grow."
The Minnesota Department of Corrections informed jail officials that it would be reclassified to only allow inmates to stay for up to 90 days. This was due to a lack of program space.
The reclassification was a driver in county leaders' decision to build a new 83,000-square-foot Public Safety Center. The new facility is being constructed off of Highway 3 in northern Faribault and is expected to be complete in fall 2024.
Not only will the new Public Safety Center have bigger jail cells and more room to keep detainees properly separated, but it’ll have a classroom, computer lab, library and even a gymnasium with exercise equipment.
Assistant Jail Administrator Stephanie Duhme spoke about the importance of these programs, during the Public Safety Center groundbreaking ceremony.
“We’ve been able to add additional program space to provide necessary chemical and mental-health programming, education, cognitive skills, life skills, coping mechanisms and social skills, just to name a few,” she said.
Lindner acknowledges that the new space may feel like a waste of money to some people, but he feels the return will outweigh the investment.
“Of course it’s expensive to get a new jail, but you’re investing in these guys not coming back again,” he said. “You hate to lose that almighty dollar. So, we’re investing in our detainees. We’re putting the money, I think, where it belongs, you know, to get these guys taken care of.”
Not only could the investment decrease the cost of housing and feeding detainees, but it also may lead to a more productive workforce. This is why the Minnesota Workforce Center reached out to Linder about setting up a system where they can get detainees trained for their future.
Rehabilitation focus
Whether it’s through a weekly prep course to earn their GED, a certification test to operate a forklift or be a fast-food worker, Lindner sees the potential to turn these people’s lives around.
“Here’s what they’re doing for me right now,” he said. “They’ll give me workbooks for the detainees who are incarcerated right now. They do these workbooks, they interview them, even by Zoom, and they’ll find a way to give them on-the-job training, as soon as they’re released.
"I’ve talked to the detainees and I said, ‘If you guys want a job on the outside, like welding, forklift operator, ServSafe, you know, working fast food — if you want that, I can get you what you need … Once you’re released, the Workforce Center will take you in, they’ll put you in on-the-job training and pay you. They will grease the skids to get a job right away.’”
Linder’s work is vital to the rehabilitation of detainees, according to state guidelines.
“What I do is very positive for the detainees,” he said. “I think they drink it up – the fact that there’s someone out there who cares. Who will bring in a Bible study; who will give them the tools they need … Otherwise, they just sit there looking at four walls, you know, they’ll take it out on the COs (correctional officers). I don’t want that to happen.”
Duhme also addressed the importance of these programs, especially the ones surrounding the health of detainees.
“As we continue to see a rise in mental health incarcerations, it’s important to not only meet the housing needs, but designate a space that is conducive to mental, emotional and physical wellbeing,” she said. “The facility had spaces and areas that will offer a softer and quieter atmosphere. The hope is to provide a better overall wellbeing to meet the needs of privacy, limited stimuli and a comforting environment for those with mental-health issues or experiencing a mental-health crisis.”
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said it’s important that people take a second to remember that criminals are still human.
“I know sometimes they’re just a number and sometimes they’re called detainees, but they are somebody’s family member,” he said. “I think we owe it to society to try and make these people better. Unfortunately, the jail isn’t always the best, but we do what we can to try and make things better.”