A new interchange on Faribault’s north side could help with industrial growth, says Rice County Highway Department Engineer Dennis Luebbe.
“I-35 has somewhere in the name of 30,000 vehicles a day going up and down,” said Luebbe. “That’s economic development opportunity galore.”
The state has awarded a $500,000 grant to conduct a feasibility study for an interchange connecting I-35 and County State Aid Highway 9, which is also known as 150th Street.
On Tuesday the Rice County Board of Commissioner approved a contract with Bolton & Menk to conduct the study. It will assess current and future traffic patterns, develop potential interchange designs and more. Public open houses will be held to collect feedback on the potential new freeway access point.
The study will be done by the end of next year and will allow the county and city begin applying for the millions more state or federal funding that would be needed to build the interchange.
As Faribault grows, particularly along I-35, industrial land will become more prevalent along the interstate. According to Luebbe, a new interchange would likely attract more industrial development along the city’s northern edge.
“If you could have another access point north of the city, it would open up untold areas,” said Luebbe. “It’s economic growth. It is safety. It is convenience.”
There has already been industrial development in the north, but the city is running out of space for more, according to Faribault City Planner David Wanberg.
“We are running out of industrial land,” said Wanberg. “We have enough right now, but at some point we need additional industrial land. We’ve looked at ways to grow. Industrial growth will likely happen along the I-35 corridor.”
Wanberg said that Daikin, Trystar and Met Con are in the current industrial zone, and there is an expectation that area will eventually fill up. As it does, the city will see more trucks traveling to and from those manufacturing companies, which could lead to congestion in the city.
“At some point, this intersection is going to start to have a problem,” said Luebbe, as he pointed out the I-35 and Lyndale Avenue intersection. “All these trucks are going to have to get off here and drive back up.”
This problem may not be as big of an issue currently, but it could get worse as the industrial expansion occurs. Addressing this, before it becomes a bigger issue, is the main purpose of the proposed interchange.
“One way to present the challenge,” said Luebbe, “is you have to prove to the federal and state government that building a new interchange is an improvement. (You have to prove) that it addresses a problem and doesn’t create another problem.”
The feasibility will help prove the need, according to Luebbe, who lobbied state officials for the grant funds.
Of course, everyone may not be happy with Faribault’s northern expansion. The folks living along 150th Street could be upset by the idea of more semis driving past their houses.
“Some people may like that, but some people may say, ‘We don’t want that; we like living in the county,’” said Luebbe. “’Last thing I want to do is look out and see my farm or my neighbor’s farm turn into a manufacturing plant.”
This is one of the reasons that county and city officials are open to working alongside local townships, like the Wells and Cannon City townships, to work toward development everyone is content with.
“We would be very happy to have discussions with them about an orderly annexation agreement,” said Wanberg. “We would say, ‘Here’s where we see growing over the next few years,’ in collaboration with them, as opposed to being reactive to a land owner that petitions us.”
Ultimately, the finished intersection is likely years away, but could contribute to a bigger and healthier city, Luebbe said.
“There’s a ton of opportunity here,” he said. “The city needs to grow. The city wants to grow.”