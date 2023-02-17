Best known as the founder of churches and schools in Faribault and well beyond, today’s Faribault area residents were invited Thursday to learn about a lesser-known way Bishop Henry Benjamin Whipple shaped history.
For his well-attended first presentation as the new executive director of the Rice County Historical Society, Dave Nichols shared about Whipple’s advocacy for Minnesota’s first inhabitants leading up to, during and in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War.
Whipple was elected the first episcopal bishop of Minnesota amid growing discord between the native inhabitants and the new settlers of Minnesota.
“The state he arrived in in 1960 was not a calm place,” Nichols said. “Minnesota was still developing, and it had a lot of tensions boiling under the surface.”
Before making his home in Faribault, the new bishop from New York and Chicago visited the reservations on which the Dakota and Ojibwe people had been pushed and he “found squalor conditions,” Nichols said.
Whipple also found there were tensions among the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes, between those who wanted to maintain their traditional way of life and those who were willing to assimilate with the Euro-American settlers.
“Whipple himself was a strong assimilationist,” Nichols said. “Not necessary from a belief that American culture was superior. He firmly believed that the only way these people will continue to exist would be if they were to assimilate in a dominant culture.”
The bishop lobbied against the ways the Dakota and Ojibwe were being defrauded out of their treaty compensation and worked to keep the peace. His native friends gave him the name Bishop Straight Tongue.
“He was seen as an honest person. There were many native groups in the area who would come to him for advice,” Nicholas said.
Whipple was visiting Gen. Henry Sibley when they learned together of the confrontation that started the U.S.-Dakota War. Sibley ordered Whipple to return home and gather a regiment of volunteer fighters.
Whipple went to St. Peter where war refugees were gathering and he helped care for the wounded. He also sent a letter to Enmegahbowh, a leader of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, asking him to convince his people to not join the war. Enmagahbowh helped stop some of his people from attacking Fort Ridgely.
“So in many ways, Enmegahbowh and Bishop Whipple helped stop a whole other war from getting started,” Nichols said.
Meanwhile Faribault remained largely a refuge from conflict, in large part because the town’s namesake fur-trading settler, Alexander Faribault, was himself half Dakota.
“There have from the founding of the town been Dakota here,” Nichols said. “Even during the war there was never really a concern that there would ever be an attack here, because they would never attack Alexander’s people.”
After the brief war ended, Whipple pressed his fellow settlers to seek justice instead of vengeance and to “examine the causes which have brought this bloodshed.” He did not defend the Dakota fighters, but only the Dakota who did not partake in the conflict, according to Nichols.
Whipple spent several hours with President Abraham Lincoln. That conversation is credited as inspiring Lincoln to review the trial records of the over 300 Dakota men sentenced to death and commute the sentences of all but 39 of them.
When all of the Native Americans were ordered exiled from Minnesota, Whipple negotiated to allow some to stay if he could find someone to host them. He convinced Alexander Faribault to allow 180 Dakota to live on some of his land.
They stayed into the mid-1880s before moving to the Lower Sioux Indian community in Redwood County.
While Nichols concentrated his presentation on the time of the U.S.-Dakota War, he briefly noted that Whipple continued to minister to and work to assimilate and improve conditions Native Americans for many years beyond.
Retiring Rice County Historical Society executive director Sue Garwood helped her successor field some of the questions after his presentation at the society’s museum. It was one of her last acts; her last day was Friday.
To a question about how the 180 Dakota were received by their white neighbors, Garwood said Faribault had by then grown to a population of over 1,000 and among them there were “two camps.”
“There were those who were absolutely supportive and wanting them to be there and there was a very vocal group who were not.”
There are a number of Dakota leaders today who are descended from those who lived in Faribault, Garwood noted.
“The legacy of Bishop Whipple and Alexander Faribault can be seen still today,” she said.