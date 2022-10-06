Once a Falcon, always a Falcon is certainly true for new Faribault High School principal Joel Olson.

Joel Olsen1.JPG

Faribault High School Principal Joel Olson sits at the large conference table in his new office. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
JoelOlsen7.JPG

FHS Principal Joel Olson leads a tour of the school from which he graduated in 1987. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
JoelOlsen12.JPG

New Principal Joel Olson stands in front of a mural at Faribault High School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments