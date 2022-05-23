Organizers aimed to recruit 20 local artists to be a part of the inaugural Straight River Art Festival. They beat that goal with 21 artists and were happy to have a variety mediums represented, said organizer Tami Resler.
Still, they were a little nervous if the community would turn out to support the artists Saturday at Heritage Park.
"You're never quite sure exactly what's going to happen with a brand new event," Resler said.
Like the artists, the community turnout was even better than they'd hoped.
"We couldn't have been happier," Resler said.
The new Straight River Art Festival replaces the art show that previously was held during the Blue Collar Festival in August. Blue Collar has evolved to focus more on music and barbecue.
So artists Resler, Jessica Prill and Paula Person decided to try hosting a new art-centric event. They had planned to start the festival in 2019, but the pandemic delayed its launch.
In addition to artists selling their creations, the new festival included live music and two food trucks. The Paradise Center for the Arts also hosted free arts and crafts for children.
In addition to selling completed work, wood carver Chris Whillock was among several artists who demonstrated how they make their craft. As he transformed a block of wood into a hippie character, he said he was happy to have a new opportunity to showcase his work. He has a studio in downtown Faribault and teaches classes.
Lynn Hirschey came to the festival from her rural Rice County hobby farm, where her small flock of sheep inspired her love of fiber arts. Gusting winds occasionally toppled over her dragons, fairies and other creations made out of felt. But otherwise she said it was an ideal day to showcase her work to a new crowd.
A donor who wished to remain anonymous bought lunch for the arts at one of the food trucks and sponsored an hourly drawing for a $30 cash drawing. It was one of many examples of supporters showing artists they are appreciated, Resler said.
"It was such a heartwarming day," she said. "Many artists said they've never felt so supported."
Resler said she heard from most artists they would come back for a second annual Straight River Art Festival.
Given Saturday's turnout, Resler said they will "for sure" hold the festival again next spring.
As for making it more than an annual event, Resler said once a year is probably all the all-volunteer team of organizers can handle.
In the meantime local arts supporters can put the Studio ARTour of South Central Minnesota on their calendars for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-2. Artists in and around Faribault will welcome visitors into their studios.