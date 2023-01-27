Career fair 4.jpg

Juan Cruz Baez from Harry Brown's Family Automotive shows sophomore Baxton Osborne some of the tools used for engine repair. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Faribault ninth and 10th graders injected fruit with saline, got their hands greasy on an SUV engine and had many other hands-on opportunities to get a taste of prospective careers Friday.


Career fair.jpg

Allina Health Faribault Medical Center emergency department manager Dawn Steffen shows Hallie Taghon and Teddy Rothstein Jr. how to give an injection. Students injected saline into mandarine oranges during the new career fair. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Career fair 2

Faribault High School students watch Andy Gnan, a technician at Abra Auto Body, remove hail dents from a car hood Friday morning at the Faribault National Guard Armory. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Career fair 3.jpg

Allina Health Lab Manager Sandy Kiese demonstrates the streaking technique to isolate bacteria. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

