At a new business located in the heart of Faribault’s downtown golfers can virtually play over 150 golf courses from around the world.
The Golf Box is a family venture ran by husband and wife Jacob and Raquel Laube, along with help from Jacob’s parents Darryl and Alicia Laube. All are Faribault residents. They opened The Golf Box to the public with a “soft” opening on April 23.
The facility at 409 Central Ave. currently has three bays that feature state-of-the-art Trackman 4 Dual Radar golf simulators. They plan to expand the location with two more simulator bays along with the addition of a full bar for drinks a food items to enjoy while playing “the courses.”
The simulator bays allows golfers to hit a real golf ball into a screen that displays the hole they are playing. Technology tracks the flight of the ball and distance of the ball virtually. It also provides the golfer with key details on each shot.
“This thing will tell you exactly the angle that your club is hitting the ball, tracking the ball, and whether you’re hitting your club with too much open face or close face. It can tell you what you are doing wrong,” Darryl said.
Darryl and Jacob are both avid golfers.
“Jacob was trying to talk his dad, Darryl, into getting a Trackman for their own personal use,” Raquel said. “ He’s obsessive about golf. We’ve only been married a few years but he’s already been through seven sets of clubs just trying to perfect which one works best.”
What started as an idea to install an “at home” simulator quickly developed into a business plan, Darryl said.
“It just jumped up to this (the creation of The Golf Box),” Darryl said. “Jacob’s huge into golf and always wanted me to get one of these because we live out in the country and we could put one of these in the she. And then all of the sudden we said there was nothing like this around here. So we went with the best system that you could buy.”
The Laubes then opted to proceed with their business plan that included renovating a building space on Central Avenue that once housed a movie theater. The tall ceilings in the building were an ideal fit and the space was adequate for both the golf simulators and the bar area.
Golf fans may be familiar with Trackman simulators since the technology they use is the same as what you see during golf tournament telecasts that show the tracking of golf shots on each hole.
“You swing a ball and it will tell you every aspect of what happened with that swing and that ball,” Raquel said. “It can show you where you hit the ball on the face of your club and it tracks literally everything, which is super cool. We have over 150 courses and more are being added every so often. There are both fictional courses and real courses available.”
The simulators offer the ability to hit from a variety of tee box lengths along with mini-games for those not wanting to play a complete round of golf.
The catalog of virtual destinations includes famous courses from around the world, such as Pebble Beach and St. Andrews, along with a few Minnesota courses like the recently added Wayzata Country Club.
A phone app offered by Trackman allows golfers to register their games played, maintain their golfing data and calculate their handicap.
“The system is meant to train you very specifically and help you improve your game,” Raquel said.
The Golf Box is hoping to work with local golf pros to offer lessons during the winter at the downtown facility. Leagues in the winter and summer months also are being planned.
Raquel said the opening of the bar and food service (pizza and hot dogs) will be another incentive for groups and individuals to come out and use the facility for a fun evening activity in downtown. But she stressed that golf will always be the focus.
“We want people to come in here and enjoy the golf and mini-games but also to have the option for food if they are going to be here for a couple hours,” Raquel said.
The downtown setting has been an asset for The Golf Box.
“All of the businesses have been super welcoming,” Raquel said. “I’ve been finding out a lot about the downtown and getting a lot of help from everyone in downtown.”
The location in Faribault was another attraction for the Laubes to start up the business since it is the only golf simulator and facility of its kind in the region.
“There’s no place like this unless you go up to Burnsville or way up into Eden Prairie, and there’s nothing south until you get down into Rochester. And that’s why we did it,” Darryl said.
The Golf Box is putting the final touches on getting the paperwork and inspections done for the completion of the bar and food service component of the facility.
Renovation work also will soon be completed on the other half of the building that will include space for two more simulator bays and a potential area for putting and short game practice. Much is the work is being done by the Laubes. Darryl and Jacob Laube also run an area flooring company.