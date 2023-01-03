Rice County Board 2023.JPG

The new Rice County Board of Commissioners discuss items on the first agenda of the year. From left, Commissioners Jeff Docken, Chairperson Steve Underdahl, Commissioner Jim Purfeerst, Commissioner Gerry Hoisington and Vice Chairperson Commissioner Galen Malecha. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Gerry Hoisington sits with the other Rice County Commissioners for the first time on Tuesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Some new faces joined those familiar at Tuesday morning’s Rice County Board of Commissioners swearing-in ceremony. During the subsequent board meeting, it was hinted that there may be additional listening sessions to allow working-class residents to participate as well.


Brian Mortenson is sworn in Tuesday as Rice County attorney by Judge Christine Long. Pictured with Mortenson is his wife, Elizabeth Mortenson, and their children, Michael, Gabriel and Alexander. Mortenson, a former assistant Rice County attorney, is serving his first term in office. (Rice County photo)
Gerry Hoisington is sworn in to his first term as Rice County Commissioner representing District 3 Tuesday by Judge Christine Long. Also pictured is Hoisington’s wife, Julie Hoisington, and Commissioner Jeff Docken. (Rice County Photo)
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, right, is sworn in as sheriff Tuesday by Judge Christine Long. Thomas, who won his first term as sheriff in November, served as interim sheriff following his 2021 appointment. Also pictured is his wife, Megan Thomas. (Rice County photo)
Rice County Commissioner Steve Underdahl is sworn in Tuesday by Judge Christine Long. Underdahl, who represents District 4, ran uncontested for a second four-year term in November. (Rice County photo)

