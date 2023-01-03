.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.
Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow with patchy freezing drizzle at times. Additional
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The new Rice County Board of Commissioners discuss items on the first agenda of the year. From left, Commissioners Jeff Docken, Chairperson Steve Underdahl, Commissioner Jim Purfeerst, Commissioner Gerry Hoisington and Vice Chairperson Commissioner Galen Malecha. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Gerry Hoisington is sworn in to his first term as Rice County Commissioner representing District 3 Tuesday by Judge Christine Long. Also pictured is Hoisington’s wife, Julie Hoisington, and Commissioner Jeff Docken. (Rice County Photo)
Brian Mortenson is sworn in Tuesday as Rice County attorney by Judge Christine Long. Pictured with Mortenson is his wife, Elizabeth Mortenson, and their children, Michael, Gabriel and Alexander. Mortenson, a former assistant Rice County attorney, is serving his first term in office. (Rice County photo)
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, right, is sworn in as sheriff Tuesday by Judge Christine Long. Thomas, who won his first term as sheriff in November, served as interim sheriff following his 2021 appointment. Also pictured is his wife, Megan Thomas. (Rice County photo)
Some new faces joined those familiar at Tuesday morning’s Rice County Board of Commissioners swearing-in ceremony. During the subsequent board meeting, it was hinted that there may be additional listening sessions to allow working-class residents to participate as well.
New Commissioner Gerry Hoisington and new County Attorney Brian Mortenson were sworn in to office.
Hoisington’s predecessor, Dave Miller, was unseated in the primary election last August. Mortenson’s predecessor, John Fossum, was unseated in a very close vote in November’s general election.
Commissioner Steve Underdahl also was sworn in for a second term.
Sheriff Jesse Thomas was sworn in for his first elected four-year term. He previously had been appointed to the post following a retirement.
After the swearing-in ceremony, the county officials spent some time visiting amongst themselves and the constituents who were in attendance.
Then, at promptly 8:30 a.m., Commissioner Jim Purfeerst’s gavel struck the sound block, marking the beginning of a new year for the county commissioners and other officials.
First up on the docket, after the initial agenda approval, was the appointment of the 2023 chairperson for the board. Underdahl was unanimously appointed. He replaces Purfeerst.
“This is where I turn it over to you,” Purfeerst said, as he handed the gavel to Underdahl.
Next up was the appointment of the 2023 vice chairperson. Commissioner Jeff Docken motioned, after a pause, to appoint Galen Malecha.
“You were kind of slow with that motion,” Malecha joked. “Is there a message behind that?”
Once the laughter had subsided, Purfeerst seconded the motion and Malecha’s appointment was unanimously approved.
After the 2023 committee appointments were approved, the biweekly Board of Commissioners meetings were scheduled to continue on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Work sessions will again be the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Once again, those meetings were set to begin at 8:30 a.m. County Administrator Sara Folsted said the board can also add listening sessions to the calendar at other times.
“I know there was some discussion in December about adding, potentially, some additional listening sessions,” she said. “Those things … we can still review and do it anytime this year.”
During the lead-up to the election, transparency proved to be a major focus for Hoisington and his opponent, Sam Temple, in the only contested County Commissioner race.
One of the ways to increase transparency that each candidate expressed their support for was by adding or alternating the times and days that the County Board meetings would take place.
Finally, after a routing beginning of the year action items, Hoisington made his first-ever motion to adjourn the meeting.