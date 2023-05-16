...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and
Scott Counties.
.Heavy precipitation across southern Minnesota from this past
weekend has caused significant rises for the Minnesota River and its
tributaries. River gages in the immediate vicinity of the heaviest
rainfall are experiencing or will imminently experience crests while
downstream gages will take a few days to respond. Dry conditions for
the next few days should allow river levels to begin to decrease
once crests have been reached.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 897.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 893.5
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Owner Jose Rojas, left, and auto technician Cesar Colmenarez at the new Central Car Clinic on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Customers of all backgrounds are welcome at the new Central Car Clinic in downtown Faribault. But owner Jose Rojas especially wants to serve members of the Hispanic community. He’s helping fill the need for more local Spanish-speaking automotive service options, he said.
Rojas has brought back into use one of downtown Faribault’s many shuttered buildings, opening recently at 505 Central Ave.
He said he’d long thought about starting an auto shop as a second business and decided the time was right when he saw the for sale sign on the northern edge of downtown.
The space was previously occupied by Reed’s Central Auto Repair for over 13 years. In a Facebook post, the former owner of that business, Reed Rimpila, wrote in September that he decided to close his business and instead work for Cartime Auto Center in Dundas.
“It has been a very difficult decision to make, but it will help better myself and family,” he wrote. “It’s both rewarding and very stressful to run a small business all alone in these times.”
Rojas spent several weeks giving the building a facelift, including fresh paint and new signage. He didn’t have to go in search of staff. His new automotive technician, Cesar Colmenarez, was looking for work and found Rojas while he was preparing the building.
“We were lucky that he just showed up,” Rojas said.
His teenage sons, Donovan, 15, and D’Angelo, 15, also are helping out while learning entrepreneurial skills.
“I want to teach them how to run a business and be helpful to the community,” Rojas said.
It’s not Rojas’ first foray into small business ownership. He also runs Rojas All Pros Companies, which does landscaping, lawn care, snow removal and other contractor services.
His new business’ services, for at least now, concentrate on routine maintenance needs such as oil changes, battery replacement and brake work. They also sell used tires and will order new tires for next-day installation.
When asked about what sets his shop apart, Rojas pointed to a white board on the wall near the front door that says:
“Who are we? A crew of cool guys performing car maintenance tasks.”
“What is our vision? Provide fast services at fair prices.”
The board also lists three “core values”: reputation, safety first and have fun.
While customers aren’t yet coming in at a brisk pace, Rojas said he’s confident they’ll come in due course as he builds a solid reputation.
“Do good work. Create relationships. Everything comes from that,” he said.