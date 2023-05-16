Customers of all backgrounds are welcome at the new Central Car Clinic in downtown Faribault. But owner Jose Rojas especially wants to serve members of the Hispanic community. He’s helping fill the need for more local Spanish-speaking automotive service options, he said.

auto shop.jpg

Owner Jose Rojas, left, and auto technician Cesar Colmenarez at the new Central Car Clinic on Central Avenue in downtown Faribault. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


auto shop 2.jpg

From left outside Central Car Clinic: Cesar Colmenarez, Donovan Rojas, Jose Rojas and D’Angelo Rojas.(Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
DSC_0383 copy.jpg

Jose Rojas puts a car on a lift at his new business. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

