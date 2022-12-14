Nerstrand Fire and Rescue now has a second fire station in Dennison and is looking for more firefighter/medics to help keep it manned.

Nerstrand Fire Department - Dennison Station

A newly decked out fire engine sits in the new Nerstrand Fire and Rescue station in Dennison. (Photo courtesy of Nerstrand Fire and Rescue)


Nerstrand Fire Department Training

Nerstrand Fire and Rescue members participate in a training exercise this fall. (Photo courtesy of Nerstrand Fire and Rescue)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments