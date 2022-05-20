The 400-meter run was one of six stations included in Nerstrand Elementary's all-school field day Friday. The top 18 students were selected to run again in front of the whole school. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Nerstrand Elementary School students had an afternoon full of old-fashioned fun in the form of outdoor exercise.
Students took a break from tests, final projects and other spring work for the annual all-school field day on Friday.
Students rotated through six different stations to test their skills and enjoy the outdoors. The teams were a mix of kindergarten through fifth grade students, giving older students the opportunity to set a good example for the younger students.
Nerstrand Elementary School Director Maggie Kiley said prior the annual event is "really a fun day."
Nerstrand fifth grader students also participated in the Faribault Public Schools fifth grade field day earlier in the week.
The charter school started doing its own field day for all grade levels at the suggestion of a parent a few years back.
A group of close to 30 parent volunteers moved to the different stations with their assigned group. Nerstrand Elementary School teachers explained the challenges at each station would include, and how to go about doing it.
The school's physical education teacher, Carmen Bonde, led the event and set up the different activities that would take place at each station.
The different stations included an obstacle course where students were instructed to jump through hula hoops, spin around in the school playground's "spinny chair" and roll a barrel back to the start/finish line. Other stations included a 400 meter run and game of tag, basket shoot and scooter relay, hula-hoop relay and bucket, tug-o-war and melon relay, and coin relay and game.
Following the completion of those six stations, a few more track events wrapped up the day.
Family members of students attended the field day event and helped cheer students on.
Prior to the start of the field day events, Bonde reminded students to have good sportsmanship and to bring out the best in each other. Once time was up at the six stations, students were urged to exchange "good game," or "nice job" with the other team members between each rotation. Students also demonstrated good sportsmanship by cheering each other on while they were participating in the event.
Some stations, like the melon relay, challenged students to use teamwork. They were tasked with placing a foam ball on their foreheads and balancing with their teammates to stride down to the cone and back.
After all partners of two finished the relay, the teachers asked students what some of the challenges were and how they overcame them.