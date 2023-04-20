The new director of the River Bend Nature Center is asking the city to give $300,000 to help with maintenance projects.
Brad Bourn, executive director of the nature center’s nonprofit operator, presented an update to the Faribault City Council Tuesday evening on the organization’s strategic planning process, coupled with a funding request and some proposed tweaks to the operating agreement with the city.
The nature center is the result of a unique partnership, Bourn said.
Most of the 743 acres are owned by the city. They were part of the grounds for the Faribault State School and Hospital and they were leased and later donated to the city by the state.
A nonprofit, which Bourn has led since last summer, was formed in 1978 to help as caretaker of the land and to provide educational programs.The nonprofit now owns some of the land and The Nature Conservancy owns some land that was donated to expand the nature center.
The city and nonprofit have an operating agreement that was last updated in 2014.
The city has maintained the center's access drive and parking lot, and has sent parks staff to assist with some projects, but the nonprofit oversees most of the nature center’s operations and maintenance.
“One of the things in our partnership that we have not done as good of a job of is addressing aging infrastructure,” Bourn said.
Much of the center’s infrastructure needs maintenance or replacement, the director noted.
“River Bend is incredibly effective at fundraising and finding grant opportunities for new programs and for new capital projects,” Bourn said. “But it’s hard to get donors and grant funders to write a check for something that already exists.”
The nonprofit has developed a five-year capital improvement plan that includes projects ranging from repaving trails to replacing the interpretive center’s heating and cooling system to managing invasive species. Total estimated cost is over $900,000.
Born requested the city chip in one-third of that over the next five years.
The majority of city councilors expressed support of providing at least some funding.
Councilor Tom Spooner, who is council liaison to the nonprofit’s board of directors, called the nature center “a vital piece of the outdoor network” in Faribault.
Mayor Kevin Voracek likened River Bend to Buckham West. Both are nonprofits operating on city property. The center for older adults is among the nonprofits that receive an annual funding allocation from the city, he noted.
How much exactly to contribute to River Bend, over what time period and from what city funding source was not settled Tuesday.
“I’m certainly in favor of helping them out,” said Councilor Royal Ross. “But in one night we’re not going to be able to get down to how the system will be funded.”
City Administrator Tim Murray said the city does have a surplus from last-year’s budget that could be used, but he suggested funding should be phased over multiple years.