In this Thursday, Oct. 17, photo, Heba Macksoud, left, of Princeton, N.J., and Sheryl Olitzky, members of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, stand near a Peace Pole written in English and Arabic, as they walk together at Olitzky’s home, in North Brunswick, N.J. As the one-year anniversary of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue attack approaches, and an anti-Semitic shooting in Germany on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar focuses attention anew on the rising tide of global hate crimes against the faith, Jewish and Muslim groups in the U.S. are forging durable alliances in pushing back against crimes targeting their respective communities. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)