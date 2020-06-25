FILE — This Feb. 5, 2020, file photo shows Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, and general manager Andrew Berry posing for a photo after speaking during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio. Dismayed by George Floyd’s tragic death in Minneapolis yet strengthened by the nationwide wave of protests that followed, Berry, one of only two Black general managers in the NFL, felt compelled to do more. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, Fle)