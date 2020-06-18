FILE — In this Aug 13, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott yells during the team’s NFL football training camp with the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, S.C. NFL general managers and coaches, and those who assist them, work within a highly competitive culture. Putting in extremely long hours is simply understood as part of the job. Unless, there’s a pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)