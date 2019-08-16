In this Wednesday, April 24, file photo, a Guatemalan man poses for a photo with his young son at the new Casa del Refugiado in east El Paso, Texas. Behind him is a full-wall mural which reads Esperanza, or hope. A federal appeals court ruling will allow the Trump administration to begin rejecting asylum at some parts of the U.S.- Mexico border for migrants who arrived after transiting through a third country. (AP)