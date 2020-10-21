FILE — In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, Texas Tech women’s coach Marlene Stollings yells out to her players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, in Lubbock, Texas. Former Texas Tech women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings, who was fired after USA Today published a report detailing players’ claims of physical and emotional abuse, has filed a lawsuit against the school and athletic director Kirby Hocutt. The lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Lubbock, Texas, claims breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, defamation and sex discrimination. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP, File)