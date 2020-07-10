FILE — In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. When White first proposed holding mixed martial arts fights on an isolated island during the early weeks of the worldwide sports shutdown, fans and haters alike imagined waves lapping at an octagon perched amid palm trees on a white sand beach. A few months later, the project that came to be known as Fight Island is real, and ready for competition. And while it’s not literally on a beach, the octagon at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is inside a bubble that seems highly unlikely to burst. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)