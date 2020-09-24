Georgia cheerleaders pose with the school mascot "Uga" before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Football is being played in the Power Five conferences, but many of the longstanding traditions that go along with the games are on hold during the pandemic. Georgia's white English bulldog Uga and other live animal mascots won't be in SEC stadiums because of the conference's precautions against coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, file)