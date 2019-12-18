In this Oct. 26 photo, dentist Demetrio Cardenas, left, checks inside the mouth of a patient in a shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico. The health crisis spans both sides of the border. In the past year, at least three children, detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents, have died from the flu while being held. They include a 16-year-old boy who was seen on security footage writhing in agony on the floor in a U.S. Border Patrol holding cell. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)