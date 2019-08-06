In this April 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md. Four California voters have sued Monday to block a new state law aimed at forcing Republican President Donald Trump to release his personal income tax returns. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last week that requires presidential candidates to file five years of their income tax returns with the California Secretary of State at least 98 days prior to the primary election. Candidates who don't do it won't appear on the ballot. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)