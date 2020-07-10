In this May 4, 2018, photo, Washington Nationals Bryce Harper is hugged and lifted off the ground by his manager Dave Martinez in the dugout prior to the start of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park in Washington. High fives and fist bumps are out. Hugs are a no-go. And just like crying, there's no spitting in baseball, at least for now. Things sure will be different when it's time to play ball in two weeks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)