FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws a pass against Auburn during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game, in Tampa, Fla. The Big Ten will start playing football at what normally would be midseason. The coronavirus pandemic limited or eliminated most spring practices. Positive COVID-19 tests and precautions, along with uncertainty about whether there would even be a season, caused disruptions in summer workouts and preseason practices. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)