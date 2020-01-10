In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, photo, Molly Lunaris, the director of the St. Paul Animal Control Center, plays with Senorita Beans at the center’s St. Paul, Minn., facility. Lunaris has cultivated a network of donor-funded nonprofits that is helping support the taxpayer-funded work of St. Paul Animal Control on multiple levels, including handling its surgeries and adoptions. (AP)