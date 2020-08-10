FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Just about the only person in the world that seems to be having a good year is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback led his team to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, was the game's MVP, signed a contract that could be worth a half-billion over the next decade and has grown confident enough in himself to speak out about issues that affect society as a whole.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)