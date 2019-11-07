In this photo taken from the outskirts of the village of Mert Ismail near the town of Suruc, southeastern Turkey, Turkish army vehicles return to Tirley from Syrian after conducting a joint patrol with Russian forces, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols for the second time in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara’s incursion. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)