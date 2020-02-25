Dr. Andre Kalil, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, speaks in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Feb. 25. Dr. Kalil, Kalil, who will oversee a clinical trial of the coronavirus at the medical center, said the study developed quickly in response to the virus outbreak that is centered in China. Patients who are hospitalized with the COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, will be eligible to join the trial if they have at least moderate symptoms. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)