In this March 12, 2020 file photo goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. While sports is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, there are surely lessons to be learned. When normality does return to our stadiums and arenas, maybe we can put them to use. Certainly, this unprecedented shutdown has changed life _ and sports _ in ways we never expected. But maybe, just maybe, that’s not entirely a bad thing. If nothing else, we’ll never get another chance for a reset like this one. Some ideas we might want to take forward when this nightmare is over: virtual drafts, eliminating conference basketball tournaments, and reducing spring training by a couple of weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)