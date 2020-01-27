House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joined by from left, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas,, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)