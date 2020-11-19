In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, file photo, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, right, of Los Angeles, with Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, left, of Arlington, Va., and Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, of Newark, N.J., exits a news conference after being elected president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops during their Fall General Assembly in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Gomez addressed an online national meeting of bishops. During the previous week, Gomez congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election victory. Now, Gomez is sounding a different tone, saying some of Biden’s policy positions, including support for abortion rights, pose a “difficult and complex situation” for the church. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)