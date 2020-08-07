FILE — In this Monday, July 27, 2020, file photo, Oakland Athletics’ Matt Olson (28) wears a mask as Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, left, also wears one while taking a lead off first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif. Baseball’s Western Divisions have so far avoided any COVID-related schedule disruptions and they’re trying to keep it that way. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)