FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons is shown at a press conference in Morgantown, W.Va. Whether college football players play a lot in the fall, a little in the spring or not all over the next 10 moths, some athletic administrators want to give them a mulligan on the 2020-21 season. Because of the uncertainty and so many variables, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is part of the NCAA DI Council, would like to allow athletes in all fall sports to get an extra year of eligibility and competition, regardless of how much they play and when. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)